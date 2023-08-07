Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha’s Initiative Helps Meritorious Student To Continue Further Education With Support From Agartala Muncipal Corporation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 07, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Pro Dr Manik Saha on Monday once again demonstrated his compassionate nature by offering support to a promising student in need.

Rohan Datta, an exceptional scholar hailing from Udaipur Khilpara, triumphed in this year’s joint entrance exam, securing a coveted place in NIT Agartala for his mechanical engineering studies. However, financial constraints cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of this talented young student.

In a heartfelt letter seeking assistance, Rohan appealed to the Chief Minister for aid in pursuing his higher education. Recognizing the significance of the matter, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, assured the Chief Minister of government support for Rohan’s cause.

Responding to the plea, Chief Minister Dr Saha presented a cheque of Rs 50 thousand to Rohan during a ceremony at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city. In the presence of the Mayor, he encouraged the young scholar to strive for excellence and make the state proud through his diligent studies.

Additionally, through social media, the Chief Minister urged the public to stand by students like Rohan who are exceptionally talented but face financial obstacles in their educational pursuits. By rallying support for these bright minds, the government seeks to ensure that no potential is left untapped due to financial constraints.

This gesture of compassion from the Chief Minister sets a commendable example, emphasizing the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for the youth, paving the way for a brighter future for the state.