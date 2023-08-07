Corruption Sting: Officials Apprehended For Demanding Bribes In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a significant development on Monday, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption successfully apprehended a Lat Mandal named Nowshad Ali in the region of Biswanath, Assam, on charges of corruption. Ali, who was stationed at Gohpur Revenue Circle, was caught red-handed at a nearby canteen within the Circle Office while accepting bribes from a complainant for expediting the processing of Namjari.

The anti-corruption cell took to Twitter to announce this operation, stating that Nowshad Ali was trapped in the act and brought to justice. This incident follows a similar case earlier on August 1, where Subhash Daimary, a Senior Assistant at the District Transport Officer’s office in Bongaigaon, was also arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs. 6,000 to unblock the ID of a Pollution Testing Centre.

The complainant, unwilling to yield to bribery, sought legal action against the corrupt public servant and approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for assistance. In response, the authorities acted swiftly and set up a trap on August 1 in the office of the District Transport Officer & Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Bongaigaon.

During the operation, an additional amount of Rs. 26,500 was found and seized from the accused public servant’s possession, with independent witnesses present to verify the evidence. The arrest of both Nowshad Ali and Subhash Daimary sends a strong message about the government’s commitment to combat corruption and uphold the principles of justice in Assam.