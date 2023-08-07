Meghalaya: Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives As Truck Carrying Buffaloes Plunges Into Gorge In Pynursla

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 07, 2023: In a heartbreaking incident, three individuals lost their lives, while two others managed to escape unharmed when a truck transporting buffaloes met with a fatal accident on Sunday night.

According to a statement issued by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtynger, the tragic incident took place on the midnight of August 6. The LP truck (registration number ML05 G 9528) was being driven by Yomiki Kharshandi (20) and was laden with 12 buffaloes. The truck encountered a breakdown near Langkyrdem but was subsequently repaired. While proceeding from Pynursla towards Laitlyngkot, tragedy struck when the vehicle’s gear jammed, causing it to slip back and plunge into a gorge near Khoh-yiar, close to Mawkhap junction on NH-40.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly reached the accident site. It was discovered that one of the vehicle’s occupants, Bansiew Khongklian from Phlangshlain, managed to climb out of the gorge, while the driver, Yomiki Kharshandi, was found alive.

Regrettably, three others did not survive the horrific accident. The victims were identified as Kyndaiborlang Kurbah and Welbokstar Sohlang from Kseh Mawnai, along with Banpeitlang Marbaniang from Nongshken Managing.

In response to the tragic event, the police have registered an unnatural death case at the Pynursla police station. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.