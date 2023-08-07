SSB DG Rashmi Shukla Reviews Security Preparedness In India-Bhutan Border

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 07, 2023: Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ms. Rashmi Shukla, embarked on a three-day visit to Frontier Guwahati Sonapur, commencing Monday. During her visit, she visited several crucial locations of the force in Assam and reviewed the security arrangements along India’s international border with Bhutan.

As part of her itinerary, DG Shukla held significant discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh. The meetings centered on various security-related matters and other pertinent issues.

At the Frontier Headquarters Sonapur, near Guwahati, the SSB DG meticulously assessed the work and security preparedness being upheld by the force along the Bhutan Border. She provided essential directions to enhance operational efficiency while reviewing the works carried out by the SSB along the international border.

During her visit, Ms. Shukla also addressed a ‘Sainik Sammelan’, where she issued directives to the personnel, emphasizing the significance of performing duties with sincerity, honesty, and exhibiting good behavior towards the border population.

Continuing her engagement, the SSB DG visited the Sector Headquarters in Kamrup district and the 24th Battalion Headquarters in Rangia, where she conducted comprehensive review meetings.

Further demonstrating her commitment to fostering cross-border relations, Ms. Shukla visited the Darranga Bhutan Gate, interacting with the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Samdrup Jongkhar district (of Bhutan), along with the diligent SSB jawans on duty at the Bhutan Gate.

Ms. Shukla’s concern extended to the welfare of the force’s women staff, as she inquired about all related issues during her visit.

This strategic inspection underscores the SSB’s dedication to maintaining robust security measures along the India-Bhutan Border while strengthening ties with the neighboring country. The visit reaffirms the force’s resolve to safeguard the nation’s borders and ensure the well-being of its personnel.

Source: PTI