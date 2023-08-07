Tripura: Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 07, 2023: In a significant operation conducted by intelligence police based on secret information, seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Dharmanagar under North Tripura District. The group included two men, two women, and three children, who had been residing in Bangalore for an extended period since illegally entering India for work purposes in 2020.

The arrests were made when the Humsafar Express train arrived in Dharmanagar on Monday, and the police acted swiftly to detain the Bangladeshi nationals from Rajbari area. Among those taken into custody were Karta Mohammad Liton Sheikh and his wife Fatema Begum, hailing from Bangladesh’s Ratodanga region. The remaining individuals were identified as Mohammad Mamun Rashid, his wife Aziza Begum, who were originally from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

According to reliable sources within the police department, the arrested individuals had entered Dharmanagar through Kailashahar of Unakoti district with the help of brokers, with the intention of crossing the border back to Bangladesh. However, their plans were thwarted when the authorities received information about their presence in the area, leading to their apprehension before they could execute their intended route.

The Dharmanagar police station has initiated a specific case against the seven Bangladeshi citizens, and an ongoing investigation is currently underway to shed light on the full extent of their activities and network within India. The police stated that the arrested individuals will be presented before the Dharmanagar court on Tuesday to face appropriate legal proceedings.

The incident highlights the continuous efforts by Indian authorities to maintain border security and ensure the rule of law within the nation. Stay tuned for further updates as this developing story unfolds.