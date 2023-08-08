Arunachal Pradesh Villages Threaten Election Boycott If Demands For Permanent Bridge Remain Unmet

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Residents of three villages in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, have issued a strong warning to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections if their long-standing demand for a permanent bridge remains unaddressed. Rime Moko, Pidi Rime, and Todi Rime, with a combined population of nearly 400 and around 300 eligible voters, have been advocating for a bridge over the Hijum river since 2014.

Currently, the only means of crossing the river is a makeshift bridge constructed by locals using a precarious 20-meter log with a rickety wooden railing. However, during the monsoon season, the bridge becomes unusable due to the rising water levels, leaving the villagers stranded and isolated. The lack of a proper bridge also poses challenges for schoolchildren who are unable to attend classes during heavy floods, and it hampers access to medical facilities, forcing locals to carry patients on their backs across the river.

The road connectivity issues in the area have also had adverse economic and social impacts. The villagers have come together to demand the construction of an all-weather road from Pidi Rime to Hijum, as well as improvements to the existing PMGSY road from Tabasora to Rime Moku and the development of another road from Nyorak to Tode Rime, via Pidi Rime.

Disappointed by the lack of response from their elected representatives, the villagers have expressed their last hope in Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. The local MLA and MP have been approached multiple times regarding their demands, but no concrete actions have been taken, leaving the villagers feeling neglected.

In response to the situation, state Industries Minister Tumke Bagra cited challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that funds were diverted for healthcare purposes, leaving limited resources for developmental projects. While he acknowledged the urgency of constructing the bridge, he expressed difficulties due to the limited time remaining before the elections.

The villagers, however, are determined to make their voices heard and have pledged to resort to democratic agitation if their demands are not met. They stand firm in their stance and are prepared to boycott the elections if necessary to emphasize the severity of their predicament and the urgent need for a permanent bridge and improved road connectivity in their region.

Source: PTI