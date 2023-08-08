Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister Bamang Felix Instructs Officials To Disburse PMAY-G Funds

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix has taken significant steps to expedite the implementation of various Central sponsored schemes in the state. During a meeting with department officials, he emphasized the urgent need to ensure the swift release of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Grameen (PMAY-G) to the beneficiaries.

Minister Felix set an ambitious goal for the PMAY-G, aiming to achieve saturation status by November 31 this year. To achieve this, he directed officers to expedite the payment process for MNREGA beneficiaries and ensure that Aadhaar seeding and mapping for MGREGA are completed before the end of the month.

Showing his confidence in the project directors (PDs) and district panchayat development officers (DPDOs), Minister Felix urged them to fulfill their duties in a time-bound and effective manner. He expressed optimism that significant improvements would be evident during the next review meeting.

Assuring full support to the officials, Minister Felix stressed the importance of having a well-structured Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). He called upon the Panchayati Raj department to take responsibility for conducting meetings to finalize the GPDP.

The meeting was attended by project directors/DPDOs from across the state and saw the presence of RD & PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, PR Director Tamune Miso, RD Director Kego Jilen, and other key officials.

In the meeting, detailed status reports of various centrally sponsored schemes, including PMAY-G, WDC-PMKSY 2.0, Amrit Sarovar, MGNREGA, and Mission Antyodaya, were thoroughly reviewed. Minister Felix’s proactive approach and efforts to streamline the implementation of these schemes reflect the government’s commitment to rural development and welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: PTI