Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Barua As ‘Guest’ To Witness State’s Development & Transformation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended an invitation to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua as ‘Guest’ to visit the state and experience the positive changes it has undergone over the years. The invitation was not for formal talks but for Barua to witness the development and peaceful environment in Assam.

Speaking to reporters during an event, Sarma emphasized that Barua is a knowledgeable individual with his own perspectives, and the invitation is an opportunity for him to observe the transformed Assamese society. He expressed confidence that a seven-day visit to the state would help Barua recognize the significant changes that have taken place.

Sarma highlighted that Assamese youth now choose to work and settle in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which reflects the improved situation in Assam. He noted that the challenges that existed during the 1982-83 period have been effectively addressed.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) remains a banned outfit as designated by the home ministry. However, the Chief Minister stated that many youths who were once part of the ULFA have returned to mainstream society, and others are willing to do the same.

When questioned about the possibility of talks with Barua, Sarma acknowledged that practical difficulties have hindered direct negotiations, but efforts are being made to resolve those issues. He expressed the government’s commitment to finding a resolution.

Source: PTI