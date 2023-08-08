Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Rs 85 Crore Development Projects In Golaghat District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed an array of development projects amounting to Rs 85 crore in the Golaghat district of Assam.

The first phase of the integrated sports complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Bokakhat, was inaugurated by Sarma during the event. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for several other projects, including an inspection bungalow worth Rs 10 crore, a hospital for domestic animals worth Rs 9 crore, and an integrated handloom park with an investment of Rs 56 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma highlighted the significance of the Bokakhat subdivision, which houses notable landmarks like Kaziranga National Park and Numaligarh Refinery, as well as various historical sites. He emphasized the government’s efforts to transform Golaghat into an organic tea production district, as stated in an official statement.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister provided insights into the ongoing projects at Kaziranga and Golaghat, mentioning the construction of an elevated corridor and a proposed underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra, connecting Kamargaon with Gohpur. He expressed optimism that these initiatives would revolutionize connectivity and boost tourism in the national park.

The unveiling of these development projects marks a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure and promoting growth in the Golaghat district, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering progress in the region.