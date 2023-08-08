Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 3 Crore, Arrest Two In Karbi Anglong District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: In a significant drug bust, Assam’s Karbi Anglong district witnessed the seizure of heroin worth over Rs 3 crore on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation in the Janakpukhuri area of the district, where they intercepted a vehicle arriving from neighboring Nagaland.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers discovered 566 grams of heroin cleverly concealed inside 45 soap cases. Subsequently, they arrested two individuals, both from Senapati district in Manipur, in connection with the incident.

The estimated value of the seized heroin in the international market is more than Rs 3 crore, according to official reports.

The successful operation reflects the authorities’ commitment to combat drug trafficking and highlights their vigilance in monitoring suspicious activities to maintain law and order in the region.

The arrests and seizure will undoubtedly contribute to curbing the illegal drug trade, ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Karbi Anglong district.