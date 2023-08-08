Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Leads No-confidence Motion With A focus On Northeast

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi led the Opposition bloc, named I.N.D.I.A., in bringing a no-confidence motion against the government, intending to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” or vow of silence on the issue of Manipur violence on Tuesday. During the debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi accused the government of creating two Manipurs – one in the hills and the other in the valley – despite advocating for “one India.”

Gogoi questioned Prime Minister Modi’s silence on the situation in Manipur and demanded answers to three crucial questions: Why has the PM not visited Manipur to date? Why did it take nearly 80 days for him to address the issue, and that too for just 30 seconds? And why has he not taken action against the Manipur CM so far?

The motion sparked heated exchanges between the opposition and the treasury benches after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the last-minute withdrawal of Rahul Gandhi as the lead speaker. In response, Gogoi hinted at remarks made by the PM in the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber, prompting a sharp retort from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who asserted that the member cannot make unsubstantiated claims about the PM.

Gogoi emphasized that the no-confidence motion was not merely about numbers but about seeking justice for Manipur. He cited Martin Luther King Jr’s words, stating that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, highlighting the urgency of addressing the turmoil in Manipur.

The Congress MP also questioned why Prime Minister Modi had not visited Manipur when other politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Shah, and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, had made trips to the region.

Gogoi expressed grave concern over the government’s approach, claiming that it had divided Manipur into two distinct entities, leading to unrest and discontent among the people living in the hills and the valley. The no-confidence motion aimed to draw attention to the pressing issues faced by Manipur and demanded accountability from the government.

The Congress MP also spoke about other issues concerning Northeast India besides the burning Manipur issue sometimes quoting the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his speech.

Source: PTI