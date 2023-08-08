Election Commission Announces By-Election In Seven Assembly Constituencies Of Six States

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: The Election Commission of India has scheduled a by-election in seven assembly constituencies across six states- Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 05.

The constituencies where by-polls will be held are 33-Dumri in Jharkhand, 98-Puthupally in Kerala, 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur in Tripura, 15-Dhupguri (SC) in West Bengal, 354-Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, and 47-Bageshwar (SC) in Uttarakhand.

As per the press communique by ECI Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad on Tuesday, the gazette notification will be issued on August 10. The nomination process will start on August 17, with scrutiny taking place on August 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures being August 21. The polling is scheduled for September 05, and counting of votes will be held on September 08.

The Election Commission will use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in all polling stations during the by-elections. Electors will primarily identify themselves using their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). However, other identification documents like Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbooks, Health Insurance Smart Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Indian Passport, etc., will also be accepted.

The vacancies in these constituencies arose due to the unfortunate demise of elected representatives Jagarnath Mahto, Oommen Chandy, Samsul Haque, Bishnu Pada Ray, and Chandan Ram Das. Additionally, two elected candidates, Pratima Bhoumik and Dara Singh Chauhan, resigned from their respective seats in Dhanpur and Ghosi.