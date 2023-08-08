Justice Subhasis Talapatra Sworn In As 33rd Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Justice Subhasis Talapatra took oath as the 33rd Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday, succeeding former Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, who superannuated. The oath ceremony was administered by Prof. Ganeshi Lal, the Governor of Odisha.

The appointment of Justice Talapatra as the Chief Justice was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month and was subsequently approved by the Central Government.

Born on October 4, 1961, in Udaipur, Tripura, Justice Talapatra completed his graduation in Arts and Law from the University of Calcutta. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh on September 12, 1990. He primarily practiced at the Agartala Bench of the Gauhati High Court, handling various constitutional, civil, and criminal cases. He was designated as a Senior Advocate on December 21, 2004.

Justice Talapatra was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 15, 2011, and later became a Permanent Judge of the Tripura High Court on September 13, 2013. He served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Court on two occasions, from November 2, 2018, to November 13, 2018, and again from November 11, 2019, to November 15, 2019.

Transferred to the Orissa High Court on June 1, 2022, Justice Talapatra assumed office on June 10, 2022. However, his tenure as the Chief Justice will be brief, spanning less than two months, as he is set to retire on October 3, 2023.

Source: Live Law