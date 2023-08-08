Opposition Leaders Criticize Government’s Handling Of Violence In Manipur & Haryana During No-Confidence Motion Debate

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: During the no-confidence motion debate against the government, several opposition leaders, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, voiced strong concerns over the government’s failure to contain violence in BJP-led states of Manipur and Haryana.

Manish Tewari accused the government of lacking efficacy on various fronts, including national security, economic growth, communal harmony, and independence of institutions, over the past nine years. He expressed deep disappointment over the government’s inaction in resolving the unrest in Manipur, emphasizing the region’s strategic significance for national security.

CPI(M) member A M Ariff criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending House proceedings the least number of times and questioned his priorities, citing his speech on world peace in France while Manipur was facing turmoil. Ariff highlighted the Supreme Court’s intervention in overseeing relief and rehabilitation for victims in Manipur due to the government’s failure.

The recent communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram also drew attention during the debate. Six people lost their lives in the clashes, prompting concerns about the government’s handling of law and order in the state.

RSP’s N K Premchandran demanded the immediate removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, holding him accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He urged the Prime Minister to call for an all-party meeting and take confidence-building measures to quell the ongoing “internal war” between two communities in Manipur.

The debate also touched upon other issues, with Premchandran expressing grave concerns about the economy, agriculture sector, and rising unemployment rate.

The Lok Sabha adjourned the session and will continue the debate on the no-confidence motion on Wednesday.

Source: PTI