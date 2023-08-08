Tripura Government Planning To Establish CBI, ED, NCB, CBI & NIA Offices, Reveals DGP Amitabh Ranjan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 08, 2023: The Tripura Government is gearing up to establish offices for four vital central security and law enforcement agencies, namely the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Authority (NIA), and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Director General of Police in Tripura, Amitabh Ranjan in a law and order review meeting held at Pragna Bhawan here in Agartala city on Tuesday highlighted the seriousness of their special drive against drugs, which has yielded promising results.

He also emphasized that road traffic accidents have become a significant public safety concern in the state, leading to numerous fatalities. In response, the authorities have initiated measures to control road accidents and ensure better compliance to decrease the death rate, with the guidance and instructions of the Chief Minister.

The ‘Nesha Mukta Tripura’ Abhiyan, spearheaded by the Tripura Police, has been instrumental in conducting several raids, resulting in substantial seizures of narcotics. Over the past six months, the value of recovered narcotics has exceeded Rs 50 crores.

In an effort to address these challenges effectively, the state is taking proactive steps by establishing offices for key agencies like the NCB, CBI, NIA, and ED. The move aims to foster greater coordination and a multidisciplinary approach among these agencies, enabling them to tackle crimes and syndicate groups more efficiently.

The concerted efforts of the central security and law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with the state’s police force, are expected to strengthen law enforcement and enhance public safety in Tripura.