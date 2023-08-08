Tripura’s Strong Stance: CM Dr Manik Saha Resolute To Wipe Out ‘Mafia’ From State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 08, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday declared a resolute stand against the ‘Mafia’ and directed the police to take decisive action to eliminate their influence from the state.

In a review meeting on ‘Law and Order’ held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to eradicate the drug menace in Tripura, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for zero tolerance against drugs.

The law & order situation has improved considerably and the overall crime rate has also come down in the state following the efforts of Tripura Police. Along with the police officials including DGP, district SPs & other ranks, today chaired a meeting at Prajna Bhavan

The meeting saw the participation of Tripura Police officials, District SPs, and other ranks, with a primary focus on combatting drug-related issues. Dr. Saha collected comprehensive details from the officials, who demonstrated a serious commitment to the cause. The Chief Minister outlined strict instructions and discussed technical aspects to address the drug issue effectively.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, with Rohingya using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states. He discussed the challenges arising from barbed wire fencing destruction due to river erosion caused by floods and emphasized the need for better communication between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Police to curb illegal activities like human trafficking and cattle smuggling.

Praising the Tripura Police for maintaining law and order commendably, Dr. Saha expressed pride in the drastic decline in the crime rate and significant improvements in the overall law and order situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister asserted the government’s zero-tolerance stance against the “Mafia” and stressed the need to eliminate the word “Mafia” from Tripura. He called for immediate action against individuals involved in anti-social activities, extortion, and syndicates, ensuring no interference in police work.

With this unwavering commitment to combat crime and create a safer environment, Tripura aims to establish itself as a state free from the influence of criminal elements, making significant strides towards progress and development.