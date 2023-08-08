Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Criticizes No-Confidence Motion, Calls For Opposition To Support ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 08, 2023: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his disapproval of the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress and other opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha. He deemed it as ill-timed and inappropriate, stating that the country is currently progressing under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, and there is no need for such a motion.

Instead, Rijiju urged the opposition to join hands with the government in celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and working towards achieving the nation’s development goals for the next 25 years, set by the Prime Minister.

While participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav questioned the absence of Prime Minister Modi during the discussion. Rijiju called on the opposition parties to support India’s development journey, regardless of their differences with the BJP or the Prime Minister, and not oppose the country represented by the name “INDIA” (opposition alliance).

Rijiju highlighted the government’s achievements in various sectors, including the economy, sports, and space technology. He also mentioned the progress of Chandrayan-3, which is set to land on the moon’s south pole on August 23.

Addressing issues related to Manipur, the minister emphasized India’s ability to handle its domestic affairs without foreign interference. He credited the Modi government for paying special attention to the Northeast and focusing on its development, with the goal of making the region an engine of growth.

In response to Dimple Yadav’s concerns about Manipur, Rijiju attributed the state’s current problems to the negligence of previous Congress governments. He highlighted the reduction of the coverage area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act by 75% under the current government.

Dimple Yadav raised serious concerns about the situation in Manipur, referring to it as “state-sponsored ethnic violence” and criticizing the BJP-led governments at both state and central levels for their handling of the situation. She specifically pointed out a disturbing incident involving the violation of human rights against women in Manipur and urged for appropriate action to be taken.

The debate saw contrasting views on the government’s accomplishments and the challenges faced in certain regions, showcasing the diversity of opinions within the political landscape.

Source: PTI