Army’s Spear Corps Denounces Fabricated Attempts To Tarnish Image Of Assam Rifles

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: In a recent statement, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, reiterated their unwavering commitment to thwart any endeavours that could escalate violence in the conflict-stricken region of Manipur.

Addressing the persistent challenges, the statement acknowledged that certain elements have repeatedly attempted to undermine the roles and intentions of the central security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, which have been tirelessly working towards preserving lives and reinstating tranquillity in Manipur since May 3.

The intricacies of the situation on the ground have occasionally led to tactical differences among various security forces. These disparities, however, are promptly resolved through a collaborative mechanism that aligns efforts to achieve peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Over the past 24 hours, two incidents have emerged, attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Assam Rifles. In the first instance, the Assam Rifles battalion meticulously adhered to the guidelines set by the Unified Headquarters, focusing on implementing buffer zones to avert conflicts between communities.

The second case pertains to the relocation of the Assam Rifles from an area, which, the army clarified, is unrelated to their operations. An infantry battalion from the Indian Army has been stationed in this area since the outbreak of the crisis in May, challenging the claims that the Assam Rifles were being withdrawn.

Reaffirming their dedication, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles reassured the people of Manipur that their resolute actions are aimed at preventing any potential triggers of violence in the already volatile environment.

It is worth noting that the Manipur Police have filed an FIR against the Assam Rifles, alleging an incident where their vehicle was obstructed following a confrontation between the two groups last week.