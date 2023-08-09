Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Congress Of Neglect And Turmoil In Northeast

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam has cast a shadow of blame on the Congress party for its alleged role in the instability and unrest prevailing in the north-eastern region.

Speaking at a press conference aimed at countering the allegations raised by Congress during a recent no-confidence motion in Parliament, Sarma pointedly stated that the party’s history in the region is marred by a lack of positive impact and constructive measures.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the wake of growing tensions and disarray in the northeast, which he attributed to the “faulty policies” embraced by the Congress party. Sarma minced no words in his assessment, asserting that the hands of the Congress party in relation to the northeast are “full of blood.” He underlined a significant claim that no Prime Minister from the Congress party has offered a “healing touch” to the region in the past 75 years.

“The lack of attention and constructive intervention from Congress PMs over the past several decades has contributed to the existing distress in the northeast,” Sarma emphasized.

Sarma used the recent ethnic clashes in Manipur as a pointed example of the negative consequences he attributes to Congress’ approach. He called on the Congress party to introspect and evaluate the reasons behind the ongoing turmoil, claiming that Manipur’s turmoil is a result of Congress’ “wrong policies.” The Chief Minister conveyed his sentiment that the party has inadvertently created a “sad situation” in the entire northeastern region.

The magnitude of the situation is evident as ethnic clashes in Manipur have resulted in a tragic loss of over 160 lives in the past three months alone. Sarma’s remarks highlighted the need for reflection on the part of the Congress party regarding their historical policies and actions in the northeast.

Addressing the prolonged strife in the region, Sarma stressed that the current state of unrest did not emerge suddenly but is rather a result of prolonged policies and actions that have had an adverse impact on communal relations.

As political tensions rise, Chief Minister Sarma’s critique of the Congress party’s track record in the northeast brings to light deep-rooted issues and calls for a thorough reevaluation of strategies to address the longstanding challenges faced by the region.

Source: PTI