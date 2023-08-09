Assam’s Directorate Of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Nabs Public Servant For Bribery

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: In a swift action, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested an individual on Wednesday on charges of accepting bribe money in Bongaigaon district.

An official statement stated that the accused has been identified as Abadat Ali Ahmed, a UDA at Borjan High School in Abhayapuri, allegedly demanded Rs 1,700 as a bribe from a complainant in exchange for expediting the transfer of a National Pension System (NPS) account.

The statement recounted, “A complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA of Borjan High School, Abhayapuri, District- Bongaigaon, demanded Rs. 1,700 as bribe from the complainant for processing the transfer of NPS account and facilitating drawal of salary of the complainant’s wife who is a teacher.”

As the situation unfolded, the UDA eventually reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 1,600. In response, the complainant chose not to acquiesce to the demand and sought legal intervention from the Directorate for appropriate action against the accused public servant.

Taking decisive action, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption’s team orchestrated a trap on August 9 in Abhayapuri town within the Bongaigaon district. The operation culminated in the apprehension of Ali Ahmed at 2:40 PM, right after he accepted the demanded bribe of Rs 1,600 at Maa Kali Hotel, M.G. Road, Abhayapuri town.

The statement further informed that the tainted bribe money was promptly recovered from the accused’s possession and seized in the presence of impartial witnesses. With substantial evidence against the public servant, he was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team. A case has been formally registered in the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Police Station, sealing the authorities’ commitment to combating corruption.