CM Pema Khandu Highlights Remarkable Talent Among Arunachal Pradesh & North East Youths, Emphasizing The Need for Exposure and Opportunities

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, August 9, 2023: The grand finale of the four-day theatre extravaganza, the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, unfolded its final act at the illustrious Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In a resounding tribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s lesser-known history, four captivating plays took center stage, illuminating the state’s evolution through drama. This endeavor, with performances directed by Riken Ngomle, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumni and present Assistant Professor at the esteemed institution, resonates with the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Having embarked on a remarkable journey that traversed Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata since July 18, the festival ventured to capture the essence of Arunachal’s transformative journey from the era of the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to its contemporary identity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during his address at the inauguration ceremony, lauded the festival’s aspiration to unveil the historical treasure trove of Arunachal Pradesh. He acknowledged the dearth of documented history and expressed his own astonishment at the state’s rich past, unknown even to its natives. Khandu emphasized that the festival, spanning four major cities, was a sincere effort by the state government to acquaint the world with Arunachal’s legacy.

Commending Riken Ngomle’s theatre team for their accomplishments across the four cities, Khandu highlighted the abundance of untapped talent among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North East. He revealed the government’s plans to collaborate with NSD to cultivate the skills of local youths and furnish them with opportunities to flourish.

The opening performance, ‘Chowpha-Plang-Lu,’ unfolded on Tuesday, narrating the events of 1839 when Arunachal Pradesh paved the way for the subsequent Indian mainland revolution, marking India’s first push for independence.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the audience alongside Khandu, Chowna Mein, MLA Nyamar Karbak, Dulal Roy, an eminent theatre personality, Sudarshan Thakur, Secretary of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, and others, further enhancing the significance of the event.

Starring more than 130 artists, ‘Chowpha-Plang-Lu’ illuminated the migration and uprising of the Tai Khamtis in 1839, elucidating the stories of key leaders like Phara Taka. These leaders, including Phara Taka, who migrated from Myanmar, later became rulers of significant regions like Sadia (currently Assam) and Lamtanga (now Arunachal).

The festival’s journey was enriched by other captivating plays such as ‘Arunachal Ek Safarnama,’ ‘Poju Mimak,’ and ‘Ninu 80,’ painting a comprehensive picture of Arunachal Pradesh’s historical narrative, previously concealed from the world’s gaze. This triumphant celebration of theatre, history, and talent underscores the state’s commitment to cultural exploration and artistic expression.