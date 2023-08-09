Congress President Kharge Calls For Unveiling BJP’s Assam Misgovernance Ahead Of 2024 Polls

NET Web Desk

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a significant strategy meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam on Tuesday. During the meeting, Kharge emphasized the importance of party leaders and workers connecting with the populace to shed light on what he referred to as the “misgovernance” of the BJP in the state.

Present at the meeting were prominent figures including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Assam, Bhupen Borah, Chief of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, and Assam’s Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi. The discussions took place at the AICC headquarters.

In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP. Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured… pic.twitter.com/musZexJxO4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 8, 2023

“In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP,” Kharge said in a tweet.

“Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state,” the Congress chief said.

As part of its preparations for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has been conducting series of strategy meetings for each state, aimed at refining its election approach and bolstering its presence on the political landscape.

Source: PTI