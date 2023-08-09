More Than 8,000 Children From Myanmar, Bangladesh Refugees, And Manipur IDPs Enrolled In Mizoram Schools: Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 09, 2023: School Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte of Mizoram revealed that a substantial number of over 8,000 children hailing from refugee families of Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with internally displaced individuals (IDPs) from conflict-ridden Manipur, are currently receiving education within the state’s schools.

Minister Ralte provided a breakdown of the students’ origins, stating that out of the 8,119 children, 6,366 are Myanmar nationals, 250 are from Bangladesh, and 1,503 are from Manipur.

In a commitment to their educational well-being, these students are benefiting from complimentary school uniforms, textbooks, and mid-day meals, mirroring the privileges extended to local pupils.

Minister Ralte underscored the Mizoram government’s unwavering dedication to educating these children, especially those belonging to the Zo tribes. He stated, “The Mizoram government views Zo tribes from all around the world as one. This principle is reflected in our education sector as well. Our government not only provides shelter but also education to those in need.”

Highlighting notable achievements, he reported that in the 2022 class 10 board examinations, 44 refugee children were registered, with 31 of them participating. Impressively, 28 out of the 31 students cleared the exams, boasting a commendable pass percentage of 90.32.

Minister Ralte emphasized a positive trend in government school enrollments over the past four years, indicative of enhanced education quality within these institutions. The student enrollment trajectory showcased an increase from 1,15,005 in the 2019-20 academic session to 1,19,133 in 2020-21, and further escalated to 1,28,927 in the 2021-22 academic year.

Efforts are underway to integrate Mizo language learning into the curriculum, reflecting a commitment to cultural preservation and linguistic inclusivity.

Notably, Mizoram has provided sanctuary to thousands of refugees from the Kuki-Chin communities of Myanmar and Bangladesh. The influx of Myanmar nationals, predominantly from Chin state, ensued after a military coup in February 2021. Similarly, asylum seekers from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts found refuge in Mizoram following a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group the previous year. Additionally, Kuki IDPs from Manipur sought haven in Mizoram, triggered by ethnic strife with Meiteis in May.