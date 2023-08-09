Naga Rallies In Manipur Advocate Peace Talks As Security Heightens

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: Nagas residing in various regions of Manipur are poised to stage rallies on Wednesday, urging for the successful resolution of peace negotiations between the central government and Naga factions, predicated upon the Framework Agreement.

Heightened security measures have been instituted across Manipur in anticipation of rallies orchestrated by the United Naga Council (UNC), a prominent Naga organization. These rallies are set to convene at 10 am on Wednesday in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul, and Chandel districts.

The UNC, in a formal statement, expressed concern over the protracted delay in finalizing the peace agreement, emphasizing that this delay could potentially undermine the ongoing peace talks.

In a call to action, the UNC has earnestly invited all Nagas to actively partake in the rallies, envisioning substantial participation from the community.

The UNC affirmed that the peace process had made remarkable strides, underscored by the landmark signing of the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, between the central government and the NSCN (IM).

Expressing solidarity with the cause, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing Kuki tribes, lent their support to the rallies taking place in Naga-inhabited areas. The KIM lauded the UNC’s endeavor, particularly amid the ongoing challenges faced by the Kuki population due to escalating ethnic tensions.

At a juncture when the Manipur government has been accused of working against the Naga group peace negotiations, the Naga Hoho, a prominent civic body representing Naga tribes, has advised the 10 Naga MLAs in Manipur to abstain from the forthcoming assembly session commencing on August 21.

Leaders within the Kuki community have indicated that a majority of Kuki MLAs, irrespective of their party affiliations, are unlikely to participate in the Manipur assembly session. This decision stems from the continuing waves of ethnic violence that have engulfed the region.

Ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities in May, precipitated by protests regarding a court judgment that appeared to favor the majority Meiteis residing in the Imphal valley. These Meiteis have been advocating for Scheduled Tribe status, a privilege currently extended to Kuki-Zomi and Naga tribal groups within the state.

Regrettably, the ongoing violence has resulted in a devastating toll, with more than 160 casualties reported and thousands displaced from their homes.

Source: PTI