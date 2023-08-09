Northeast Region Vows Unified Support For Modi’s Third Term As PM: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 09, 2023: In a resolute proclamation, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam and a prominent troubleshooter for the BJP in the northeastern region, has affirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to clinch victory in both of Manipur’s Lok Sabha seats during the forthcoming general elections in 2024.

Speaking at a ‘vistarak’ meet in the region, Sarma rallied party members, urging them to gear up for the impending 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strategically bolster the party’s organizational prowess across the region. The objective: secure a maximum number of seats in the elections.

Sarma, addressing concerns about the ongoing ethnic conflicts in Manipur, reassured citizens that despite these tensions, the BJP’s collective stance in the northeastern region would remain solid. He asserted that the region would unite to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a third term, setting aside differences when it comes to crucial national matters.

Highlighting the positive impact of developmental initiatives led by the Modi government, Sarma underscored that Manipur’s essential commodity prices had been maintained at a manageable level, particularly in comparison to the challenges faced in 2012 during prolonged national highway blockades organized by various groups.

The crucial Silchar-Jiribam road development, Sarma emphasized, played a pivotal role in averting exorbitant fuel prices, averting a situation where petrol and diesel could have reached Rs 1,000 per litre. In 2012, these products were required to be airlifted to Imphal due to a lack of this route, causing prices to soar to Rs 350-400 per litre.

Sarma rallied the party faithful to view the northeastern region as a cohesive entity in terms of Lok Sabha representation, boasting a substantial total of 25 seats. This united front, he posited, could exert a significant positive influence on the national political landscape.

Addressing the allocation of seats among the party and its allies within the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), Sarma advised against speculation and emphasized that such decisions rested with the central leadership. He urged members to focus on preparation and strategy for victory, even in seats where the BJP’s chances seemed limited.

Furthermore, Sarma took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, accusing it of neglecting the country’s social advancement and perpetuating dynastic politics during its tenures in power. As the nation commemorated the anniversary of the Quit India movement, he called for a collective effort to break free from the clutches of dynastic politics, colonial legacies, and corruption.

Assam’s BJP ministers and Lok Sabha MPs are set to convene in New Delhi on the following day to deliberate on preparations for the impending polls, underlining the party’s commitment to strategic planning and effective execution in its electoral pursuits.