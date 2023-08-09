Rahul Gandhi Lambasts PM Modi’s Handling Of Manipur Crisis In Fiery Lok Sabha Address

NET Web Desk

Manipur, August 09, 2023: A fiery session unfolded in the Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader and recently reinstated Member of Parliament (MP), took the floor on Wednesday. In his first speech since his reinstatement, Gandhi directed sharp criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disregarding the concerns of the populace.

Addressing the parliament, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and the Central government, likening their arrogance to the destructive pride of Ravana, a character from Hindu mythology. He asserted that this hubris was causing the nation to suffer, comparing it to Ravana’s pride that led to the burning of Lanka.

Taking aim at the handling of the Manipur situation, Gandhi claimed that PM Modi’s government was responsible for dividing the state. He alleged, “Our prime minister has not visited Manipur even once. For him, Manipur is not India. Mother India has died in Manipur.”

During his speech in the context of a debate on a no-confidence motion, Gandhi condemned the Centre and PM Modi for the Manipur violence and recent clashes in Haryana. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of wreaking havoc, he contended that the “BJP has murdered India in Manipur and is now trying to set Haryana on fire.”

The Congress leader recounted his experience during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (a campaign aimed at uniting India) and how it sensitized him to the concerns of the people. He drew parallels between this experience and the Manipur situation, asserting, “If Modi doesn’t listen to the voice of Hindustan, who does he listen to? He listens to only two people. Ravan only listened to two people: Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Similarly, Modi also listens to only Amit Shah and Adani.”

Expressing deep emotion, Gandhi proclaimed that he has two mothers – Sonia Gandhi and Hindustan. He accused PM Modi’s policies of causing harm to both. “You have killed my mother… You have killed the people of Manipur and thereby killed Bharat Maa. The Indian army can bring peace to Manipur in one day, but you are not utilizing them. You want our soldiers to die,” he alleged.

Gandhi’s impassioned speech was met with a swift rebuttal from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She criticized the Opposition, highlighting their reference to “Mother India” being killed as unprecedented in Lok Sabha history. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged Gandhi to exercise restraint while using such expressions, reminding him that “India is our mother.”

It is anticipated that Gandhi’s speech will undergo review by Lok Sabha authorities, with the possibility of certain portions being expunged. Gandhi also expressed gratitude towards Speaker Om Birla for reinstating his parliamentary membership after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 “Modi surname” case. This marked Gandhi’s first speech since his return to the Lok Sabha.