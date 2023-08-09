SASI Forum Demands Private Job Reservation Bill In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 09, 2023: The Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI) forum has urged the state government to pass the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Private Job Reservation Bill’ in the next state assembly session. The bill aims to protect indigenous identity and tackle unemployment.

SASI chairman Romjir Rakshap said in a press conference at the Press Club that the forum had given a representation to the state government on August 4, asking for the quick consideration and enactment of the bill in the state assembly.

He said, “The rising unemployment among our youth, especially those from poor backgrounds, is a serious issue. Many young people have become victims of drug addiction and crime or have committed suicide because of the lack of jobs. SASI is speaking for many jobless youths who have requested our forum to push for this important bill.”

He hoped that the state government would listen to their genuine and sole demand and take action. He appealed to the lawmakers to introduce and pass the bill, which would be a big support for the state’s youth. The forum has already prepared the draft of the bill, which needs the government’s legislative approval.

“We are determined to follow this cause passionately, keeping in mind the best interests of our indigenous people until the state government responds to our call,” he said.

He also said that local job reservations in the private sector would help reduce crime and deal with the limited government jobs. He suggested controlling the entry of outside job seekers and stopping nepotism in the private sector.

The SASI has proposed that the bill should reserve jobs for local candidates earning up to Rs 50,000 per month. The rule would apply to all entities such as companies, partnerships, firms, societies, trusts, or entities with more than 10 employees.

“The government should create online portals for employers to report how many local candidates they have hired. The bill should impose strict penalties for not following the recruitment rules, requiring at least 75% local candidates in any private sector entity in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

He also mentioned examples from states like Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, which have successfully implemented similar laws to fight unemployment and improve their people’s lives.