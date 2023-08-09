Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Unveils Initiatives For Tribal Lepcha Culture Preservation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 09, 2023: In a significant move towards the conservation of the indigenous Lepcha culture, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim revealed an array of measures during a state-level event commemorating the Tendong Kho Rum Faat, a revered Lepcha festival.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang announced the forthcoming construction of a dedicated Lepcha Bhawan in the state capital, which will serve as a hub for Lepcha cultural activities. The government’s vision is to develop this structure into a vibrant Lepcha cultural center. Emphasizing the need for collaboration, he urged the Sikkim Lepcha Association to identify suitable land for the establishment of this landmark building.

The Lepcha community, recognized as the original inhabitants of Sikkim, holds a special place in the state’s cultural fabric.

Expanding on his commitment to safeguarding Lepcha traditions, the Chief Minister also shared plans to send Lepcha priests and revered religious figures, known as “Bongthings” in the tribal language, on an annual exposure journey outside the confines of Sikkim.

In response to the longstanding demand for the inclusion of the Lepcha language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, Chief Minister Tamang affirmed that the state government had actively pursued constitutional protection for not only Lepcha but also Bhutia and Limboo languages. Additionally, a dedicated committee, headed by Sanu Lama, a prominent figure in the realm of Nepali literature, has been established to restore the original names of locations in Sikkim that have undergone changes over time.

Recognizing the pressing demand for a doubling of reservation for primitive tribes from the existing five percent, Chief Minister Tamang reassured the Lepcha populace that their concerns would be meticulously examined in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

Source: PTI