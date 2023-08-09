Tragic Demise Of Two Indian Army Jawans During Operational Duty In East Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 09, 2023: In a somber update provided by the Indian Army on Tuesday evening, it was revealed that two brave jawans lost their lives while on duty in East Sikkim. The fallen soldiers were identified as Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore.

The Indian Army issued a statement expressing profound sorrow for the loss of these dedicated servicemen and extended heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. “Havildar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore met with their untimely demise while in the midst of operational duties, bravely maneuvering a vehicle in East Sikkim,” conveyed an official spokesperson of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Hav S Maity & Nk Parve Kishore in the line of duty while driving a vehicle during operational duty in East Sikkim. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families.@adgpi@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/t8sbOzom12 — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) August 8, 2023

The news of this tragic incident garnered an outpouring of tributes on various social media platforms. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, encapsulated the sentiment shared by many, stating, “In the noble pursuit of safeguarding our nation, Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore made the ultimate sacrifice. Their memory will endure, and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. May Havaldar S Maity and Naik Parve Kishore find eternal peace.”