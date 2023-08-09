Tribal Leaders’ Collective Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Demands For Peace In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Manipur, August 9, 2023: In a bid to restore tranquility to the restive state of Manipur, a consortium of tribal representatives from the region convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, voicing their array of concerns.

The delegation, led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), engaged in discussions with the home minister to convey their aspirations and expectations, as informed by ITLF Secretary Muan Tombing in a statement provided to PTI.

The ITLF has been ardently advocating for a resolution to their five pivotal demands, encompassing facets such as complete disassociation from Manipur and the reinterment of Kuki-Zo community members’ remains. Currently situated in Imphal, the community seeks their transfer to Churachandpur.

An official ITLF memorandum, dispatched to the Union home minister via the headquarters of the 27 Sector, Assam Rifles earlier this week, detailed that the tribal body extensively deliberated with pertinent stakeholders, in response to Shah’s request to postpone the burial for an additional five days.

The leaders of ITLF embarked on their journey to Delhi via Aizawl, the capital of the adjacent state Mizoram. Amit Shah had proffered an invitation to the ITLF for a meeting in the national capital to engage in a dialogue concerning the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Originating on May 3, the state witnessed the inception of ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The conflict has regrettably resulted in the loss of over 160 lives.

The meeting between Amit Shah and the ITLF stands as a testament to ongoing efforts to foster a harmonious resolution in Manipur, attesting to the significance of dialogue in addressing the complex issues that the region faces.