Youth Group Appeals To Government For Alternative Education Options For Meghalaya students

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: The Meghalaya government has been urged by the Hynñiewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) to help the students from the state who were affected by the conflict in Manipur. The HYC said that more than 200 students from Meghalaya were studying in different institutions in Manipur before the violence broke out on May 3. The Meghalaya government had evacuated them from Manipur.

The HYC met MLA Rakkam Sangma and asked for the government’s support to protect the students’ careers. HYC general secretary Roy Synrem said, “We request the government to find alternative institutions for the affected students in or outside the state, depending on the courses they are pursuing. We do not want our students’ careers and futures to be ruined by the conflict.”

The HYC also raised other issues such as the need for CUET centres in the state. The HYC said that there are no CUET centres in Meghalaya and the students have to go to other states to take the exams. They said that this causes problems for the students as they do not get enough time to arrange their travel.

The HYC also demanded that the education minister should regulate the fees in government-aided and non-government-aided institutions. Synrem said that there is no system to check the fee structures and fixation of fees in these institutions in the state.

He said, “Education should be accessible to all sections of society. Therefore, we urge the government to enact a law to regulate the fees in these institutions as soon as possible.”