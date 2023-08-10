Arunachal Pradesh: Community-Led Cleanup Effort Revitalizes Yagamso River On International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 9, 2023: Taking to heart the ethos of environmental stewardship, diverse organizations in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex region undertook a dedicated endeavor to cleanse a stretch of the Yagamso river on the occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’.

The Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, led by coordinator Prem Taba, witnessed the collective dedication of participants as they removed a staggering 230 bags of waste materials from the river’s course during the cleanup initiative.

A joint initiative by the Youth Mission for Clean River and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Friendship Coordination and the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, this endeavor served as an urgent call for river conservation. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among the public about the critical need to safeguard our vital water resources.

The cleanup operation concentrated on restoring the water’s purity within the division-4 segment of the Yagamso river. Waste materials extracted from the river encompassed discarded garments, blankets, and household plastics. Taba emphasized that direct sewage flow into the river has contributed to its pollution.

He fervently urged the community to prioritize the cleanliness of the river and adopt practices that reduce waste generation in households, workplaces, and recreational areas to mitigate water pollution.

Addressing the significance of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’, Taba underscored the pivotal role these communities play in environmental preservation. As custodians of freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, their active participation in equitable and sustainable water management remains paramount. Taba encapsulated the essence of the cleanup initiative, highlighting its role as a poignant reminder of the shared responsibility to protect and preserve our native water resources.

The community-led effort stands as a testament to the collective commitment of Arunachal Pradesh’s citizens to uphold the region’s natural heritage and promote responsible environmental practices.