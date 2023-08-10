Arunachal Pradesh: Senior Leader Of NSCN (Niki-Sumi) Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, a senior leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Niki-Sumi) was killed during an encounter with security forces in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday. The clash took place between a joint team of police and Assam Rifles and insurgents belonging to NSCN (Niki-Sumi).

The deceased has been identified as Wangkhai Wangsa, who held the self-styled position of Secretary of the NSCN (Niki-Sumi) Arunachal Unit. According to sources, security forces acted on intelligence regarding the movement of armed militants and initiated an operation near Hukanjari. The militants engaged the security forces in a firefight and attempted to escape. In the exchange of fire, one militant sustained gunshot wounds while another managed to flee into the surrounding jungles. Unfortunately, the wounded militant succumbed to his injuries.

Rahul Gupta, Superintendent of Tirap police, shared details of the operation, stating, “We have recovered two small arms – one 9mm pistol and one .32mm pistol – and a sling bag with personal belongings.”

Earlier, Tirap police arrested another NSCN (Niki-Sumi) cadre, SS Private Tethon Lokhow, who provided information about the presence of two more cadres, including Wangkhai Wangsa and SS Private David. Acting on this intelligence, security forces launched a search operation which led to the confrontation resulting in Wangsa’s demise.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended an ULFA (I) cadre named Self Styled Private Aparajit Nath @Pankaj Asom in Tirap district. The operation was based on reliable information, and Nath was found in a suspected area near the border village of Noglo. He had crossed the Indo-Myanmar Border with intentions to carry out subversive activities in Assam.

Pankaj Asom had joined the banned outfit ULFA (I) in 2022. These developments took place around the time of Independence Day celebrations and shortly before a high-level security meeting, led by Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, convened in Tinsukia.