Assam Government Launches ‘Khel Maharan’ Initiative To Foster Grassroots Sports Talent

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the helm of the Assam government, has announced an ambitious endeavor named ‘Khel Maharan,’ aimed at cultivating and nurturing sports talents from the grassroots level. This groundbreaking initiative was greenlit during a pivotal state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday evening in New Delhi, presided over by Chief Minister Sarma.

The ‘Khel Maharan’ initiative is a testament to the state government’s dedication to promoting sports excellence across Assam. It envisions a multi-stage sporting spectacle, spanning various administrative tiers, to unearth and foster budding athletes. The stages include Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body (ULB)/Wards level, Village Council Development Committee/MAC level of Bodoland Territorial Region, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council; assembly constituencies level; district level; and culminating in the grand state level.

Commencing from November 1 of this year and extending until January 10 of the next, the ‘Khel Maharan’ initiative is poised to witness enthusiastic participation from over 50 lakh sportspersons. A diverse range of five sporting disciplines, namely Athletics (100m, 200m, 400m & 800m), Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Kho-Kho, will be showcased throughout the competition.

To ensure fair competition, the ‘Khel Maharan’ initiative has categorized events into four age groups: Under 19 (Men), Under 19 (Women), Above 19 (Men), and Above 19 (Women). The state-level events are slated to be held across five strategic locations: Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Diphu. Each of these locales will host the final event for a specific sporting discipline, culminating in an exciting showcase of sporting prowess.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah disclosed that the state cabinet has provided ample financial support to facilitate the successful execution of the ‘Khel Maharan’ initiative. With this ambitious undertaking, the Assam government underscores its commitment to fostering a culture of sports excellence from the grassroots, ultimately shaping the future of sports in the region.

Source: ANI