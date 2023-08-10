Assam Government To Unveil Badminton Association Of India National Center Of Excellence, Elevating Sporting Prospects

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023 – The Assam government’s unyielding commitment to propelling sports excellence forward is set to materialize with the inauguration of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) National Center of Excellence. This momentous event is scheduled for August 11 and will transpire at the Amingaon Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

The forthcoming Center, poised to revolutionize badminton training and talent development, will be situated within the state-of-the-art Amingaon Indoor Stadium. This cutting-edge facility will house a multitude of world-class amenities, including seasoned national and international coaches, alongside top-tier support facilities.

A collaborative initiative between the Assam Government and BAI, the Center’s inauguration will witness the presence of luminaries from India’s esteemed badminton fraternity. The ceremony will mark the birth of a hub where aspiring athletes will refine their skills under expert guidance, thereby nurturing a generation of top-tier badminton players.

The management and operational responsibilities of the Center will be expertly overseen by Assam’s Sports and Youth Welfare Department, while the technical aspects will be aptly administered by the Badminton Association of India.

Stunning in its scale and ambition, the BAI National Center of Excellence will encompass an astounding 24 badminton courts, accompanied by a seating capacity of approximately five thousand spectators. This monumental endeavor, destined to be India’s largest badminton center, unites numerous courts under a single roof.

A momentous highlight of the inauguration will be the felicitation of the triumphant Indian men’s badminton team, champions of the 2022 Thomas Cup. This honor will be bestowed by the BAI president, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Going beyond its immediate impact, the Center of Excellence will dutifully scout and groom local and national talents from the grassroots, preparing them for promising futures in the world of badminton.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the impending collaboration between the Assam government and the Badminton Association of India. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the National Center of Excellence for Badminton in Assam will come to fruition, the initial term lasting for a decade, with provisions for an additional ten-year extension. This initiative underpins the government’s vision to transform Assam into a sporting powerhouse on the national stage.