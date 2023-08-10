High-Level Security Meeting Addresses Rising Extortion Activities By ULFA In Upper Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: In response to the recent surge in extortion activities by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), a crucial meeting was convened by the State Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh. The meeting held on Wednesday brought together eight Superintendents of Police (SPs) responsible for law and order in the Upper Assam districts. DGP GP Singh, along with officials from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the Army, emphasized the urgency of tackling the escalating lawlessness.

The regions under scrutiny include Golaghat, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Charaideo. The DGP conducted an extensive review of the prevailing law-and-order situation in these districts. Notably, ULFA’s recent wave of extortions targeting local businessmen and tea estates has raised concerns. The group traditionally escalates its activities in the lead-up to Independence Day and Republic Day.

The DGP stressed the need for heightened vigilance as Independence Day approaches. He called for intensified operations against antisocial elements and underscored the importance of ensuring security for vulnerable targets such as oil pipelines and critical installations. Recent incidents have seen ULFA linkmen sustaining gunshot wounds during extortion attempts. The DGP asserted that ULFA was attempting these extortions with the collaboration of surrendered ULFA members and overground supporters.

Responding to the situation, ULFA’s leader, Paresh Baruah, issued a warning to the DGP, cautioning against unfairly targeting the youth of the state. However, the DGP maintained an unwavering stance on upholding law and order. He emphasized that no compromises would be made when it comes to preserving the safety and security of the state’s citizens.

As law enforcement agencies gear up to counter ULFA’s extortion tactics and maintain a secure environment in the Upper Assam districts, the message from the high-level security meeting is clear: no efforts will be spared in thwarting any attempts to disrupt peace and stability.