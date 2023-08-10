Joint Efforts Of RPF & GRP Yield Notable Cannabis Seizures In North Eastern India

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: In a synchronized display of law enforcement prowess, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) achieved commendable success by intercepting significant quantities of cannabis through separate operations in the northeastern states of India. The operations transpired at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon vicinity and Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

The first operation unfolded at the Kamakhya Railway Station, where RPF and GRP personnel collaboratively orchestrated an intercept operation targeting a substantial consignment of cannabis. The joint efforts culminated in the apprehension of two individuals found in possession of the illicit substance. The apprehended suspects disclosed their intention to transport the seized cannabis from Assam to Bihar, shedding light on the intricate web of drug trafficking networks. Although the details of the operation remain pending, the successful interception underscores the vigilance of law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, in Agartala, Tripura, GRP officials executed a meticulously planned operation that led to the seizure of a noteworthy quantity of cannabis. The intercepted consignment, weighing approximately 37 kilograms, was concealed within four bags and two sacks. Evidently intended for distribution across different states, the smugglers abandoned their cargo upon encountering the vigilant officials.

These recent accomplishments come in the wake of another significant seizure just the previous day. A routine search operation at the inter-state border shared by Assam and Tripura resulted in the discovery of a substantial cannabis consignment. This sequence of successful operations underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal trafficking of narcotics across state boundaries.

The collaboration between RPF and GRP, bolstered by timely intelligence and strategic operations, has effectively thwarted attempts to smuggle substantial cannabis shipments for illicit distribution across state lines. The recent interceptions in Guwahati and Tripura underscore the resolve of authorities to counter the menace of drug smuggling. The apprehension of suspects and disruption of illicit plans underscore the indispensability of inter-agency collaboration in safeguarding the region’s security and well-being.