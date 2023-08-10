Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inspires North East Youth To Champion Progress And Indigenous Legacy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, took the podium at the North East Indigenous People’s Forum during the commemoration of World Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday. In his address, he fondly reminisced, “My late father, (L) P A Sangma, dedicated himself to advocating for the North East community. He tirelessly urged the youth to arm themselves with skills and knowledge, enabling them to excel not just within India but on the global stage.”

Sangma passionately emphasized the pivotal role of progress for the North East, asserting, “Our region’s advancement hinges upon the advancement of our people. I thus urge the youth of the North East to cultivate a competitive spirit, etching their distinct presence in the international arena.”

Reflecting on his political journey, the Chief Minister conveyed, “My entry into politics was underpinned by a steadfast commitment to propel our North East forward. Addressing the concerns and issues of our indigenous populace has remained my unwavering goal.” Sangma further articulated his unwavering dedication to the region, irrespective of political affiliations, affirming, “Championing the cause of our North Eastern brethren has always transcended political boundaries.”

Underscoring the importance of collective effort, he rallied the assembly, stating, “Our shared responsibility is to safeguard our unique identity and rich heritage. By doing so, we pave the way for our future generations to seamlessly carry forth the torch of our indigenous legacy.”