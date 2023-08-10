‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ Campaign Ignites Patriotic Fervor In Tripura; Soil Collection Launches Across State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2023: With unwavering enthusiasm mirroring the sentiments of the nation, Tripura has launched the “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” campaign under the resounding theme of ‘Mitti Ko Naman, Veero Ka Bandan.’ The state resonated with patriotic fervor as citizens united in commemoration of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and security forces personnel for the country’s independence.

In a series of impactful events, the celebration of the campaign commenced at the crack of dawn on Wednesday across Tripura. Starting from the grassroots level, spanning panchayats, blocks, and municipal wards, common individuals participated with fervour. The focal aspect of this initiative was the collection of soil from various locations, symbolizing homage to the valour and dedication of those who laid down their lives.

As a poignant gesture, participants filled “Amrit Kalas” with the collected soil. These earthen vessels, filled with earth from different locales, will converge in the state capital before making their way to the national capital on August 24 next, emblematic of the unity of the nation’s diverse regions.

Echoing the spirit of the 75th Independence Day, participants also planted 75 saplings in each panchayat, a symbolic tribute to the years of the nation’s freedom. The initiative aimed to infuse a sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervor within the hearts of the people. The pledge of “Panch Pran” – the five life forces – was taken by numerous participants, embodying their commitment to uphold the nation’s values.

The focal event took place at the Agartala Municipal Corporation, where Mayor Dipak Majumder addressed the gathering. Majumder underscored the significance of the campaign in nurturing a spirit of patriotism among the masses. The program’s scope extended from panchayats to municipal wards, encompassing every level of administration. He emphasized the poignant opportunity presented by the campaign to honour the valour of those who fought for freedom and protected the nation’s sovereignty.

The participation was widespread, featuring not only panchayat leaders but also Ministers, legislators, representatives, and district magistrates. The “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” campaign resonates as a testament to Tripura’s dedication to preserving the legacy of the nation’s heroes and fostering an unwavering commitment to the country’s progress.