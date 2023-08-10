Nagaland Startup Ilandlo Services Secures Funding From North East Venture Fund

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd, a promising startup hailing from Nagaland, achieved a significant milestone by securing funding through the North East Venture Fund (NEVF) on the occasion of the 28th NEDFi foundation day, celebrated on Wednesday.

The NEVF, a collaborative initiative between NEDFi and the Ministry of DoNER, stands as a pillar of support for aspiring individuals and businesses seeking to establish or expand ventures within the North East region. The fund offers essential resources, mentorship, and capital, aiming to stimulate economic growth, innovation, and job opportunities in the area.

Having successfully secured funding from NEVF, Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd envisions utilizing the capital to enhance software development, forge strategic alliances, create employment avenues, and fortify its market presence. The startup remains steadfast in its commitment to its core vision of empowering sustainable livelihoods.

The founders of Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd, Lipokjungla Ozukum and Imtisunup Longchar, were notably honored as the Grand Winners of the Startup Nagaland Award in 2022, under the auspices of Startup Nagaland.

During the celebratory event, Ozukum and Longchar expressed their deep appreciation for the financial backing from NEDFi. They emphasized that this infusion of resources will enable Ilandlo to extend the reach of local products beyond the borders of Nagaland.

Acknowledging the steadfast support from NEDFi, the founders of Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd conveyed their gratitude for the consistent encouragement throughout their entrepreneurial journey. They also extended their thanks to Startup Nagaland, particularly the Educentre Schools of Business incubator, for providing invaluable mentorship, guidance, and nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit within Nagaland. They emphasized that Startup Nagaland is a wellspring of inspiration, fostering innovation and growth for startups in the region.