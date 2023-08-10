Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Enhanced Electricity Quality; Directs Swift Implementation Of Power Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2023: In a bid to elevate the quality of electricity supply across Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha convened a comprehensive review meeting of the power department on Wednesday. Emphasizing the critical importance of improved electricity standards, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite both central and state government projects aimed at delivering seamless power to the state.

During the intensive review session, CM Saha underscored the government’s proactive stance in enhancing the state’s electricity service quality. His focus extended to the installation of upgraded transformers, a pivotal move to ensure uninterrupted power delivery to the state.

Chief Minister Saha urged electricity consumers to remain conscious of energy wastage. He stressed the significance of notifying the department before increasing electricity consumption at homes. The Chief Minister encouraged department officials to be proactive in generating public awareness about responsible energy consumption.

“The department should maintain vigilant oversight regularly. Strengthening billing and collection processes is crucial,” Chief Minister Saha affirmed. In a resolute stance, he instructed the department to take decisive action against individuals involved in unauthorized connections to power lines.

Furthermore, CM Saha directed the department to expedite the collection of unpaid bills across the state. Additionally, he urged the power department to actively participate in the installation of solar panels at GB Pant, IGM, and TMC hospitals.

In the same review meeting, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted initiatives undertaken to bring solar power to eight villages across eight districts. Nath stated that the government is committed to extending solar power to all village panchayats, setting an ambitious target.

The review meeting also saw the presence of prominent officials, including Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of Industry Department Abhishek Chandra, Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Aporba Roy, Managing Director of TSECL Debashis Sarkar, and other high-ranking representatives of the power department. This concerted effort by Tripura’s leadership underscores the government’s unwavering dedication to advancing the state’s electricity infrastructure and service quality.