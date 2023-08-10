Tripura’s First Dental College To Start From September 01 As CM Dr Manik Saha Inspects Campus

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2023: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha undertook a comprehensive inspection of Tripura’s inaugural Dental College on Thursday, as the institution gears up to kickstart its academic journey from September 1st.

During his visit to the Dental College situated within the premises of IGM Hospital, Dr. Saha revealed that the admission process for the state’s maiden Dental College has already been set in motion. He elaborated on the progress, stating, “Classes are slated to commence on September 1st. About 23 students have already enrolled, primarily from Tripura. This admission process is ongoing. However, in adherence to the guidelines established by the National Medical Commission (NMC), formal initiation of classes awaits approval from the Government of India. Consequently, I have directed the health secretary to draft a letter seeking this authorization.”

Dr. Saha expressed his contentment with the comprehensive groundwork undertaken as the college approaches its inauguration. “Having personally assessed the ongoing preparations, I am deeply content with the advancements achieved. My heartfelt appreciation goes to all those involved in establishing this institution within a remarkably brief timeframe. Despite the demanding timeline, their dedication has been exceptional. The college’s inauguration by the Prime Minister surpassed our expectations,” Dr. Saha remarked.

The inspection signifies the state’s commitment to advancing healthcare education and creating opportunities for aspiring dental professionals. As the college readies itself to welcome its pioneer batch of students, the administration remains steadfast in ensuring that the institution aligns with national standards and regulations set by the NMC.