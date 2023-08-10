Unidentified Culprits Set Vehicles Ablaze In Cachar District, Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: A distressing occurrence unfolded in Cachar district, Assam, as two vehicles fell prey to an act of arson orchestrated by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night.

According to available information, the incident targeted a Magic van and a two-wheeler, both owned by Abdul Matlib and Firozuddin respectively. Tragically, the vehicles were reduced to ashes in the act of destruction.

The victims recounted that the vehicles were securely parked within their respective garages when the miscreants stealthily infiltrated the premises and ignited the fire that led to their unfortunate demise.

In response to the incident, local authorities have taken action by registering a case at the concerned police station. As investigations continue, authorities are committed to bringing the culprits responsible for this distressing act of vandalism to justice.