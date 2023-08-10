Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasizes Enhanced Caution For Security Forces In Troubled Manipur Operations

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: The prevailing situation in the strife-ridden state of Manipur has prompted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to emphasize the need for meticulousness in the operations carried out by security forces.

Addressing the complexities of the issue, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences of India, while being an integral part of the northeast MPs forum, has implored both communities to prioritize peace. Rijiju acknowledged that the age-old differences between these communities continue to persist.

In light of these ongoing tensions, Rijiju disclosed that strategic efforts are underway to establish buffer zones within sensitive areas. This measure is intended to prevent confrontations between the two communities. However, the Union Minister noted that despite these attempts, a substantial gap remains, warranting immediate attention and resolution.

Highlighting the delicate nature of the situation, Rijiju urged central forces to exercise extreme caution when executing operations within Manipur. He acknowledged the inherent risks that such operations entail, emphasizing the potential for collateral damage and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Drawing a clear distinction, Rijiju noted that the ongoing clash in Manipur revolves around communal tensions rather than a terrorist threat. This distinction necessitates a nuanced approach by security forces, where direct use of force is not viable due to the nature of the conflict.

In his appeal for restraint and precision, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has echoed the importance of maintaining peace in Manipur. As the situation continues to unfold, the central government is actively striving to navigate the complexities of the matter, safeguarding both lives and communal harmony.