Women’s Protest In Guwahati Highlights Public Outcry Against Rising Prices

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: Jatiya Mahila Shakti, a prominent affiliate of Assam Jatiya Parishad, made its resonant voice heard on the streets of Guwahati as a substantial gathering of women congregated for a sit-in protest along the banks of Dighalipukhuri. The women expressed their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a governmental failure to curb the escalating prices of essential commodities.

Bypassing police barricades, the women vociferously chanted slogans condemning the surge in prices. Their creative and symbolic approach saw them wearing gas cylinders and adorning themselves with garlands made of potatoes and onions, in a striking display of their discontent.

Approximately ten years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pledged to bring about prosperity and affordability to households. However, the current scenario has unveiled a different picture, with government policies seemingly contributing to market instability, resulting in the inaccessibility of vital goods for a significant portion of the population.

The protest was orchestrated under the leadership of President Alpana Sharma, Executive President Aparajita Das Bora, and General Secretary Moushumi Sharma Bezbaruah. Demonstrators prominently showcased placards, while the poignant display of empty gas cylinders and onion-potato garlands symbolized the shared distress among citizens and served as a call for swift action.

Amid the fervent atmosphere, effigies were set ablaze while rallying cries echoed, illustrating the unwavering determination of the protestors to confront the challenges at hand. Comparisons were drawn with a previous price surge a decade ago, where BJP leader and former minister Bijoya Chakraborty had also raised her voice against similar issues.

Addressing the media, the President of Jatiya Mahila Shakti, Alpana Sharma lamented the prevailing circumstances where basic necessities evade a substantial portion of the population due to financial constraints. She drew parallels between the lack of governmental response and an unspoken crisis, underscoring the perceived inefficiency of the Food and Civil Supplies Department as indicative of a concerning collaboration between the government and capitalist entities.

Sharma emphasized the plight of women, particularly those responsible for managing households, who bear the brunt of the ongoing crisis. Encouraging solidarity, she rallied women to unite and recognize their potential as agents of change in this pressing situation.

As the protest continued, it remained evident that the women of Guwahati were steadfast in their pursuit of fairer policies and increased affordability, sending a resounding message to both the government and society at large.