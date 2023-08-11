Arunachal Government Launches ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ In Itanagar

NET Web Desk

Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal also launched the ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ program at Itanagar.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor and corporators participated in the inspiring “Meri Mitti, Mera Desh” program marking the poignant closing of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

It’s about celebrating India’s soil and valour, paying tribute to our heroes who sacrificed all for our nation’s freedom.

Citizens witnessed the moving dedication of the Shilaphalakam memorial, honouring the Bravehearts who selflessly laid down their lives – freedom fighters, defence personnel, CAPF, and State Police.

Citizens also took the “Panch Pran” pledge at the memorial, vowing to shape a self-reliant India by 2047, uphold our heritage, foster unity, and honour those who safeguard our nation.

The soil of all 20 wards, symbolizing unity, is being carried by Rubaru Mr India National Universe Tachang Phassang to the National Capital.

Mayor of IMC Tamme Phassang stated that “We should never forget our heroes who have made great sacrifices in service to our country.

This nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme is a befitting tribute to recognizing and celebrating our countless heroes.”