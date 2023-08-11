Arunachal Pradesh: PIL Filed In Gauhati HC Over APPSC Scam

NET Web Desk

A Public Intrest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Gauhati High Court urging to investigate the money laundering aspect in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ‘Cash for Job Scam’.

The PIL states that the Directorate of Enforcement has recorded a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2022.

The PIL has been filed by Payi Gyadi of Naharlagun from Papum Pare district.

Earlier, the government of Arunachal Pradesh after detailed deliberations and on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir, recommended that a candidate who appears in an exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) should have PRC of Arunachal.