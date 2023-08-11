Assam: Sub-Inspector, Constables Of Laharighat Police Station Arrested On Bribery Charges

NET Web Desk

Three personnel of the Assam Police have been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on August 10.

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed and apprehended the Sub-Inspector (SI) and two Constables of the Laharighat Police Station in Morigaon district on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed ABC Mizanul Haque of Lahorighat PS for accepting Rs.20000/- as bribe in conspiracy with SI(UB) Mukundra Upadhyay for granting bail in a case.”

The apprehended Assam Police personnel has been identified as SI Mukundra Upadhay, Constables (ABC) Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka.

As per reports, SI Mukundra Upadhyay had reportedly demanded Rs 1 Lakh from the complainant for resolving a case.

He was apprehended for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from the demanded sum of money.

Constables Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka have also been apprehended for their role for conspiring with the SI Upadhyay.