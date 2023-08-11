Manipur Congress Condemns PM Modi’s Inaction On State Violence

NET Web Desk

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee vehemently condemned prime minister Narendra Modi for not stating concrete policy to end the present turmoil of Manipur.

MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra briefing to media at Congress Bhawan on August 11 stated that Modi might not give single speech on Manipur Crisis in ongoing Parliament session had no confident motion was moved by INDIA team.

Narendra Modi in his two hours longs speech just mentioning about Manipur crisis for atleast 3 minute is unfortunate. Instead of stating concrete policy to shun violence, he rather focus on developement and peace.