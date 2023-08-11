Meghalaya Gears Up For 77th Independence Day Celebrations, Makes Admission Free In Anjalee Cinema

NET Web Desk

In an exciting announcement, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District ơn From has unveiled a lineup of captivating events, paving the way for the upcoming 77th Independence Day of India. With unwavering dedication, the District Administration is orchestrating a celebration brimming with zeal and patriotic passion.

As an integral facet of the Independence Day festivities, a special delight awaits both movie enthusiasts and families. On August 15, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., the Anjalee Cinema Hall will host a complimentary morning cinema screening.

This heartening endeavor seeks to bestow happiness and amusement upon the locals while paying homage to the historic occasion of India’s liberation from colonial rule.

However, the jubilation doesn’t conclude there. The merriment continues as cherished recreational havens within the district, including Ward’s Lake and the beloved Phan Nonglait Park, fondly referred to as Lady Hydari Park, will open their gates free of charge on the 15th of August. This gesture extends an invitation to families and individuals to convene, unwind, and savor the splendor of these natural sanctuaries as they honor the nation’s hard-won freedom.

Building upon the triumph of last year’s initiative, the district administration takes immense pride in reintroducing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

This heartwarming drive aspires to drape the district in the vibrant hues of the Indian flag, symbolizing unity and national pride. Spanning from August 13 to August 15, 2023, the campaign urges each household to proudly display the tricolor flag, fostering a sense of collective festivity and shared identity.

Expressing earnest anticipation for the Independence Day festivities, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the significance of communal unity in honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters who paved the way for the nation’s independence. These celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges and victories that have intricately shaped the nation’s trajectory.

As the district primes itself for this grand commemoration, the residents of East Khasi Hills District are eagerly poised to engage in the revelry, encapsulating their patriotic fervor and cherishing the ethos of unity that defines the very essence of India’s Independence Day.